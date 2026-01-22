By Toshi Mandola

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday instructed the party's national spokespersons to take the key features of the Modi government's upcoming general budget to the common people, a source said.

According to a source, Nabin had called a meeting of all party national spokespersons at the Delhi headquarters.

In the meeting, the national president told all the BJP national spokespersons that while they participate in political debates every day, the Modi government's upcoming general budget is now approaching, and it is the responsibility of the BJP spokespersons to convey its important aspects to the common people, Sources added.

The discussion with the leaders focused on the strategy for building a narrative and countering the opposition Congress party's narrative.

This was Nitin Nabin's first formal interaction with and meeting with the national spokespersons. More than 20 national spokespersons were present at this meeting, which lasted for about two hours.

The meeting was attended by party Media In-charge Anil Baluni, Co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh, and all BJP national spokespersons, including Nalin Kohli, Pradeep Bhandari, Prem Shukla, and Ajay Alok.

Further, the BJP has taken a major step towards making its organisational structure more youth-centric after appointing Nitin Nabin as the national president.

According to a BJP source, "During a meeting of the party's national office-bearers, it was decided that the National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha will be appointed from among leaders aged up to 35 years".

The sources added, "In a similar move to strengthen youth leadership at the grassroots level, the party decided that the presidents of the Yuva Morcha units in various states will be appointed from among leaders aged up to 32 years."

The meeting also issued clear directions that all remaining appointments in the state-level youth teams will be made, keeping in mind the age of the national president, ensuring a cohesive and youthful leadership structure across the organisation. (ANI)

