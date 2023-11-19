Patna (Bihar) [India], November 19 (ANI): On the occasion of Chhath, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered 'Arghya' to the setting sun at his residence and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

"Best wishes on the occasion of Chhath, the great festival of faith. This is a festival of self-discipline. People offer Arghya to the setting and rising Lord Surya with a pure conscience and pure mind. I pray to Lord Bhaskar for progress, happiness, prosperity and peace in the state," posted Nitish Kumar on X.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Son and Daughter Over Extra-Marital Affair, Later Dies by Suicide in North 24 Parganas.

Chhath is a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the Sun. Today is the third day of Chhath. On this day, Chhathavrati is offering Arghya to the setting Sun. After offering Arghya to the setting Sun, the next morning Arghya is offered to the rising Sun.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees gathered at Diya Ganga Ghat in Patna to offer 'Arghya' to Sun, on Sunday.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Government Supplies Multivitamins, Antidepressants, Dry Fruits to 41 Trapped Workers, Says Official.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Chhatt Puja.

"My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of the evening Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath. May the worship of the Sun God infuse everyone's life with new energy and enthusiasm. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to the citizens of the country.

The President said Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God that provides an opportunity to offer reverence and gratitude to rivers, ponds, and other sources of water. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)