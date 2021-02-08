Patna, Feb 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet on Tuesday, an official said.

Induction of new members in the state cabinet will take place in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan where they will be administered the oath by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The state cabinet at present has 14 members, including the chief minister. As per norms, it can have up to 36 members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)