Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday denied to probe the anonymous letter sent to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan.

NCB said that "no action" will be taken as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Also Read | Petrol Would Cost Rs 10 Per Litre in Future, Says Goa BJP Leader Damu Naik.

"No action will be initiated on the anonymous letter (containing allegations against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) forwarded by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Director General of NCB as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission," said the probe agency.

Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, on Tuesday said that he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency.

Also Read | Oppo A56 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases. Panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office. We demand an investigation into this," Malik had said earlier.

He also said that the letter he received mentions 26 cases in which it is alleged that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede "did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter." Wankhede has meanwhile said that all the allegations were false.

Nawab Malik met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday and demanded an SIT probe into allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case of Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)