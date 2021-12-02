New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'there is no UPA' remark, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed that no political alliance is possible against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without the Congress.

Briefing media persons, the Congress leader said, "Those who want to join us should come with us and those who don't want to join us are free to do so. Our fight is against the ruling party (BJP)."

"Almost all the parties have formed the government with the BJP except Congress. There is only a Congress party who is fighting against the party in power. No political alliance is possible in this country against the BJP without us," the leader added.

Singh further said that ideology is the main reason for the political fights in this country. "There are two types of ideologies in India, one is of 'Gandhi and Nehru', the other is of the 'sangh' which uses religion as a weapon in politics," he claimed.

"Congress has never used religion for politics. All the parties need to understand that BJP can be defeated only after coming together. We all need to come together and fight against BJP," Singh said.

He stated, "In Uttar Pradesh too, only Priyanka Gandhi is fighting against the BJP."

These remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said "What is UPA? There is no UPA," after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The TMC chief's statement on the UPA was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she met leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena. (ANI)

