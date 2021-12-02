Smartphones catching fire is not a rare case now. In the past, there were several blast reports of the OnePlus Nord 2 device. Now, the Poco M3 smartphone is in the news for the explosion. A user who goes by the name of Mahesh tweeted that his brother's Poco M3 caught fire and exploded. Currently, no reason has been specified by the user. Poco M3 Sales Surpasses 5 Lakh Units in India.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Mahesh Twitter)

The image shared by Maheshon on his Twitter account shows the rear bottom portion of the phone, which is completely damaged, except the camera system. Also, it is unclear whether anybody was hurt during the incident or not. Poco has acknowledged the issue and said that the safety of customers is a priority, and the company takes these matters very seriously.

Poco is also investigating the matter to find the cause and to make sure that it is resolved at the earliest. A similar incident took place in September 2021 with Poco X3 Pro, and the company had claimed that it was customer-induced damage. Smartphones are claimed to go through various levels of stringent quality tests by the company. Despite that, reports of smartphone blasts are coming up frequently, which is why the quality of smartphones has become questionable nowadays.

