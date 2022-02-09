New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government, saying no Cabinet minister answered questions during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday morning and the ministers of state chanted "Modi Chalisa".

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "For the first time in 70 years of the Rajya Sabha, today no Cabinet minister answered questions during the Question Hour".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'I Believe in Taking Everyone Along, Following Mantra of Unity in Diversity'.

"The ministers of state were pathetic, reading out replies already circulated and chanting Modi Chalisa," the Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

During the Question Hour, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai answered questions of members.

Also Read | On Assembly Polls' Eve, PM Narendra Modi Exudes Confidence of BJP's Victory in All 5 States.

During the Question Hour, Congress leader K C venugopal also raised the issue, saying, "Sir, no Cabinet minister is present."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)