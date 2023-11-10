New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The change of guard ceremony will not take place on November 11 and 18 due to preparations for the 250 years celebrations of the President's Bodyguard, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Also Read | Dhanteras Sees Strong Demand for Gold, Silver Ornaments; Traders Expect Sales To Surpass Last Year's Level.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place on November 11 and 18, 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to preparations for the 250 years celebrations of the President's Bodyguard," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment that carries out ceremonial duties for the President of India.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Beaten To Death, Chilli Powder Poured on Private Parts By Kin of Minor Girl He Was in Love With, Eight Accused Arrested.

PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)