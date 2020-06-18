India News | No Chinese Equipment in Upgradation of 4G Faculties, DoT to Tell BSNL

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Department of Telecom (DoT) has firmly decided to tell Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in its up-gradation to 4G network, which is the part of its rehabilitation package, according to sources.

The Department has also conveyed to rework the tender in this regard, they added.

Moreover, they stated that the Department is also actively considering steps to convey to private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on made-in-China equipment.

"Network security of equipment by Chinese companies has always raised concerns," sources said. (ANI)

