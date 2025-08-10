Patna (Bihar) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday yet again said that not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

It has been over a week since the EC asked to submit claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar, which was published on August 1.

Between 1st August and 10th August, no claims and objections have been received from political parties with respect to the Draft Roll.

The Election Commission has been repeatedly asserting that no eligible elector will be left out and no ineligible elector will be included in the final electoral roll of Bihar.

However, the EC has received 8,341 claims and objections directly from the electors with respect to the draft roll till today, said the ECI in a daily bulletin on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above are 46,588.

As per the rules, the claims & objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of a large number of voters.

They have been protesting in the Parliament, demanding a discussion over the Bihar SIR, since the start of this year's monsoon session.

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday levelled serious allegations of "vote theft" against the EC. He alleged that the elections are "choreographed".

Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 1,00,250 votes.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress won other seats while the BJP swept Mahadevapura. (ANI)

