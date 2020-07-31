Jabalpur (MP), Jul 31 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed Maharajpur police station in Sagar district not to take coercive action against an accused in the suicide case of a school headmaster belonging to a tribal community.

Justice JP Gupta gave the order, petitioner Ashutosh Upadhyay's counsel Pankaj Dubey said.

Upadhyay has challenged the case registered against him under provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after headmaster Narayan Gond committed suicide on December 17, 2019.

Gond left a suicide note stating the petitioner and two others were falsely implicating him in an appointment case, after which a abetment to suicide case was registered against the three, Dubey said.

Giving details of the case, Dubey said the petitioner had applied for the post of guest teacher in Government School Nirandpur on December 14, 2019.

But by then, the school headmaster Gond had already appointed some other person on the post ahead of the selection process scheduled for December 15, after which Upadhyay complained to higher authorities and Gond was quizzed by an inquiry committee on December 16, Dubey said.

Gond committed suicide the next day.

The petitioner has taken the ground that making a complaint about injustice is not a crime and nowhere in the FIR was it mentioned that he had made caste-based remarks so a case under the SC/ST Act is not made out, Dubey said.

The court will hear the case after four weeks, he said.

