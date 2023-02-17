New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday rubbished the possibility of any communal angle to the alleged firing at a man and his son over the issue of car parking in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital.

The Delhi Police has registered the matter under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

"There is no communal angle in this incident. However, police presence in the area has been increased to prevent any kind of rumours or any untoward situation. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 112/23 u/s 307/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act, PS Bhajanpura, Delhi was registered and investigation taken up," Additional DCP, North East Sandhya Swamy said talking to ANI.

She further said that multiple teams are working to nab other accused persons.

"One assailant has been arrested, but his associates are absconding. The reason behind the firing is the parking space. The police force have been deployed in the area and a case has also been registered," she added.

The case pertains to Thursday when a father-son duo in the Bhajanpura area was allegedly shot at by a group of people over a parking dispute in the Yamuna Vihar area of Northeast Delhi.

After the incident, the police said that Virendra Aggarwal and his son Sachin Aggarwal were admitted to a private hospital. Meanwhile, one of the accused persons was also caught by the locals and thrashed to the extent that he turned unconscious and now the police is waiting for him to gain consciousness for questioning him.

"There was a fight over parking between the accused and the injured, both of whom who were returning from a marriage. The injured man and his son had asked the accused to remove his car. The vehicle of the victims grazed that of the accused while parking which sparked off a quarrel between the two parties. Initially, the verbal altercation was resolved by the neighbourhood, but later Arif along with his two other friends came to the victim's house and picked up an argument. Later, the accused opened fire at Virendra Aggarwal," they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

