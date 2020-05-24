India News | No Congregational Eid Prayers in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 24 (PTI) There will be no congregational Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in public grounds of Meghalaya in view of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, a community leader said on Sunday.

The festival will be a low key affair in the state on Monday with the faithfuls to offer namaz at home, he said.

"We will not celebrate Eid at Eidgahs or other public places in view of the instructions by the government to avoid social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Muslim Union general secretary Sayeedullah Nongrum told PTI. Instead, the government order about the necessity of maintaining health hygiene and social distancing norms has been given a priority in view of the pandemic, he said. PTI

