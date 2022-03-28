Nashik, Mar 28 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 case and fatality was reported in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday for the third time since the pandemic began in March 2020, officials said.

The tally of COVID-19 infections and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,76,002 and 8,899, respectively, in the district, health officials said.

The tally of recoveries in the Nashik district so far is 4,67,089, leaving the district with 14 active cases.

