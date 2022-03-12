Port Blair, Mar 12 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case for the last three days, a health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally of the archipelago remained at 10,025.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Gokalpuri Village, 7 Dead, 60 Huts Burnt.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last two days, he said.

Two more persons recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,893.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Maximum Temperature by 2-5 Degrees Celsius Over Northwest and Central India From Tomorrow.

The Union Territory now has only three active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

A total of 7,04,456 samples have been tested for COVID-10 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent.

Altogether, 6,08,563 people have been inoculated with 3,03,653 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)