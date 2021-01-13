Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 127 new cases pushed the tally to 1,17,088, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,048 in the state.

The new infections include 52 from Ranchi district, Dhanbad (23) and East Singhbhum (18), he said.

Jharkhand now has 1,356 active coronavirus cases, while 1,14,684 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 11,492 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

