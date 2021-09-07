Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh stood at 22,863 on Tuesday with no fresh fatalities in the state due to the infection whose count rose to 17,09,479 with 22 new cases.

Of the 22 COVID-19 cases, four were reported from Jalaun, followed by two each from Barabanki, Budaun and Bareilly, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 20 COVID-19 patients were cured from the disease and discharged in the state, taking the number of cured patients so far to 16,86,389.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 227, the statement said.

