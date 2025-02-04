Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajasthan's Minister of State for Power Hiralal Nagar told the Assembly on Monday that no irregularities were found in a quality test of the coal used in the state's power plants.

He said to ensure the quality of the coal used in the power plants, a three-tier test of GCV (Gross Calorific Value) is carried out and added that the payment for the coal is made only on the basis of the minimum GCV.

Nagar assured the House that no irregularities were found in the test.

The minister said currently, the work of the Rajasthan Energy Production Corporation is satisfactory in the field of production and there is continuous improvement in the daily power production and efficiency of the power plants of the corporation.

He said the highest power production has been achieved in the last eight months.

The minister was replying to the supplementary questions asked in this regard during the Question Hour.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Ramkesh, the minister placed before the House the powerhouse-wise details of the gross power generation in the last five years of the Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation.

He said effective efforts are being made to increase power generation.

