Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): As of now, no loss of life has been reported in the earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale that struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba area on Thursday, said the Chief Secretary of the state, Prabodh Saxena.

"Early in the morning of 5th April 2024, the local administration moved a search and rescue party with the Executive Magistrate, Kanungo, Doctors and Police to the affected panchayats. As of now, no loss of life has been reported, and the situation seems to be normal. Although it will take some more time to reach the remotest corners, all affected GPs have been touched, and things are normal," said the Chief Secretary in a press release issued on Friday.

The Chief Secretary said that the possible affected Panchayats where the epicentre of the earthquake has been identified are Sach, Seichu, Shoon (HilluTwan), and Kumar (Parmar) of Tehsil Pangi, District Chamba.

"The origin time of the earthquake was on April 4, 2024, at 21:34:32 (IST), with a geographical location of 33.09 latitude and 76.59 longitude, at a depth of 10 kilometres," said the statement.

The Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) immediately swung into action. With the help of GIS, area near the epicenter of the EQ was identified. Contact was established with the DC Chamba and RC Pangi to assess the situation.

Information from the DDMA Chamba and Resident Commissioner Pangi about thethe situation was sought.

They informed that they have been in touch with field functionaries, Patwari Sach, Police Chowki Purthi and elected representatives of the possible affected area.

Possible affected Panchayats where the epicentre of the earthquake has been identified are - Sach, Seichu, Shoon (HilluTwan), and Kumar (Parmar) Fortunately, no life or major property loss was immediately reported. Since there was snow and icing on the road, the local administration was unable to move the ground during the night, said the Chief Secretary.

There have been only partial damages to houses, for which the Patwari is making relief cases as the team carried out its inspections.

However, no loss of life or major property damage has been reported until now. There aresome reports of cracks in the houses and the same will be verified after field verification and relief, if any are admissible, under the norms, shall be paid to the affected families in due course of time.

It is, however, important to note that Himachal Pradesh, situated in the northwestern part of the Indian Himalayan region, is known for its high seismic activity due to the youthful nature of the Himalayan mountain range, which is still in the process of formation. The entire State falls in seismic zones IV and V and is highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

The tectonic configuration of the state has resulted in a significant history of both major and minor earthquakes. Records indicate that the state has experienced 7 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 6 to 6.9, along with 1 earthquake measuring 8 on the Richterscale.

Besides this, there have been 43 earthquakes with magnitudes between 5 and 5.9, 22 earthquakes measuring 4 to 4.9, 141 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 to 3.9, and approximately 1200 earthquakes with magnitudes below 3 magnitude.

The Kangra earthquake, which occurred on 4th April 1905, was one of the most devastating seismic events in the history of Himachal Pradesh having a magnitude of 8.0 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at Kareri near Dharamshala.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction across the region, with significant damage to buildings, and infrastructure, and loss of life. Estimates suggest that over 20,000 peoplelost their lives, and many more were injured or displaced. The quake also triggered landslides and caused extensive damage to property.

The Kangra earthquake remains one of the deadliest earthquakes in India's history, highlighting the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan region. Incidentally, the State marked 119thThe anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake was only yesterday itself and mock drills were carried out in educational institutions and other locations across the State.

Therefore, the HP SDMAs have been generating awareness about the seismic safety of built-upenvironment in the state regularly. People also need to have family emergency plans & emergency food & medical kit ready.

The State Govt. is taking a lot of steps to protect people from disasters. In addition to improving response capacities and training of Govt. officials, a lot of emphasis is being laid on community awareness and preparedness.

Training programs are being conducted in schools to prepare the next generations for disastersand create a culture of safety.

The need of the hour is that the people of the state pay attention to building earthquake-resistant houses, get aware of safety measures, listen to early warnings remain alert and be prepared at all times. Saving lives should be our main focus, said the press release issued by the Chief Secretary. (ANI)

