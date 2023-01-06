Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana spokesperson Rachana Reddy launched an attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government over the proposed draft of the master plan and said there is no need to forcibly set up new industrial zones at places that are predominantly agricultural.

Speaking to ANI, Rachana Reddy said, "The BRS party that is going desperately around India trying to project itself as a high and mighty party is indulging in absolute abysmal human rights violations in Kamareddy. The BRS party with absolute impunity not only prepared a draft master plan but also finalised it where the Industrial Zone and Green Zone are not properly bifurcated."

She alleged that no negotiations were done with the people whose lands will be acquired.

"Kamareddy is an agricultural belt and to try and change it forcefully into an industrial belt uprooting and depriving a lot of agriculturists has led to an unfortunate suicide yesterday," she said.

Demanding a stop to the master plan, she said, "The BJP demands that this demonization of the master plan be stopped immediately and all farmers and everybody who lives in Kamareddy and its surroundings be consulted in the negotiations."

The BJP spokesperson even demanded the implementation of the new master plan after thorough technical and scientific discussions.

Stating that the industrial zones have been delineated in Telangana including Patancheru, Zahirabad and others, she said, "Any industry can be segregated in these areas. You do not need to forcefully set up new industrial zones in places that are predominantly agricultural."

She added, "I have information that there is a lot of tension in this area which could result in riots. There was a fight by the farmers of Kamareddy at the collectorate where they tried to break the barricades. The situation is tense."

The BJP spokesperson described the situation as fluid and volatile and said that a protest shall be launched if needed.

"Most of our leaders who are trying to go there and show solidarity in the protest have been stopped and also detained while some others have been forcefully returned," she said.

Responding to the collector not meeting the protesting farmers, she said, "Unfortunately the administrative bureaucracy is in a terrible crisis mode. The kind of ministers and political bosses to whom they(officers) report is without any logic or reasoning. They(officers) are forced to follow illogical and unreasonable orders. I would demand that the Kamareddy collector come out and address the gathering but I can understand the tremendous pressure put on him by the Minister of MAUD and son of KCR."

She also reacted to the statements of K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) that the officials should consider any issues of the people in regard to the municipal master plan.

She said, "They are two-faced. BRS party has thrived for the last eight years by fooling the people of Telangana. The face they show to the public, to bureaucracy and in private are absolutely schizophrenically different. I do not trust what he stated in a public statement as it will be the absolute opposite of what he actually intends." (ANI)

