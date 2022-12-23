Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): Amid the spurt in Covid cases of a new variant in China and other countries, Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao urged the State's people not to panic and be alert.

Following the instructions of the central government in view of the increasing spread of coronavirus in many countries including China, Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao conducted a high-level review on Covid preparedness through Zoom on Thursday.

Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao said, "There is no need to worry about Corona, but there is a need to be alert. Everyone is advised to observe personal hygiene and those who have not taken the covid vaccine should take it immediately and take a booster dose."

Medical Health Secretary Rizvi, Family Welfare Commissioner Swetha Mahanty, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, MD Chandrasekhar Reddy, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar also attended the meeting.

The officials briefed the minister about the spread and impact of Corona Omicron variant BF7 in different countries and states. Later, the Minister reviewed the Health Department's Covid preparedness.

The minister appealed to the public not to panic as the government is all set to control the spread of Covid. "Under the direction of the Chief Minister, Telangana state has already successfully faced the Corona wave and stood as the best state in the country," he said.

The minister ordered the medical officials to step up screening. The officials were ordered to keep human resources, medicines, oxygen, and ICU beds fully ready.

"As per the instructions of the central government, the positive samples should be sent to Gandhi Hospital for genome sequencing and screening should be conducted at the airport," Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao said.

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

As per sources, there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7. (ANI)

