Port Blair, Aug 29 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case for four straight days, a health department official said on Sunday.

Also Read | 'TMC Leaders Have Talibani Mindset, Always Talk of Dying and Killing', Says BJP MP Raju Bista.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 7,560, he said.

Also Read | Talks About Constitution, Secularism Only Till Hindus in Majority, Says Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

According to him, the Union Territory now has three active cases, and 7,428 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 3,59,749 people have been inoculated with 1,04,928 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,43,126 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till Saturday, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 4.84 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.56 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)