Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) No new case of coronavirus or casualty was recorded in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Monday.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies' Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

The city has reported 11,55,262 cases, including 19,747 fatalities so far, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Court Rejects Hindu Daughters’ Claim To Converted Muslim Mother’s Property, Says ‘Hindus Can't Be Successor Under Mohammedan Law’.

The count of recoveries has reached 11,35,501, leaving the city with 14 active cases, the official said.

As per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the doubling rate of cases stands at 3,89,934 days.

A total of 1,87,23,581 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city so far, of which 873 swabs were tested in the last 24 hours.

The growth rate of cases between January 30 and February 5 was 0.0001 per cent, the civic data stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)