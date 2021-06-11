Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) The number of active coronavirus cases has fallen below the 10,000-mark in Rajasthan with the recovery of 1,475 patients in the last 24 hours, an official report said on Friday.

However, 446 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths due to the viral disease were reported in the state during the period, it added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 9,023 in the state, according to the report.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum of 115 were reported from Jaipur, while Hanumangarh accounted for the highest number of five fresh deaths, it said.

So far, a total of 9,49,008 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state while 8,799 have succumbed to the viral disease and 9,31,186 have recuperated.

