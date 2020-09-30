New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked his party members and supporters to be prepared to fight in every situation and told them that it is not possible for anyone to suppress, reduce or erase the existence of the party.

"Papa at every party meeting and rally told us: Country first, the party later and self at the last. We will take a decision in the interest of the party. The party is like our mother and we have to strengthen it. If anyone thinks that he can suppress, reduce or erase the existence of the party, then it is not possible," Paswan told supporters and members of the LJP at his residence here.

"No one here can stop LJP; no party in this country. Be prepared to fight in every situation," he added.

The supporters and members in unison said, "We will accept whatever decision you take. We are ready to do everything for the party."

A confusion seems to exist in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing. While the BJP had earlier said that it will fight the elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), another NDA ally, has been demanding a larger number of seats.

BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said that BJP, JDU and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight the Bihar election together under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7--and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

