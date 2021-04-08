Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu on Thursday announced cancellation of all permissions for fairs and exhibitions in the district in view of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, an official order said.

Jammu District Magistrate Anshul Garg said any violation of the order would invite punitive action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

“It has been made to appear to me, in view of the situation emerging due to COVID-19 in district Jammu, that there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health or safety….I do hereby order that all the permissions issued for holding exhibitions and fairs shall be deemed to have been expired forthwith,” Garg said.

He directed the organisers of such exhibitions to wind up their operations within 24 hours, failing which action under the rules would be taken.

Garg asked the subdivisional magistrates to submit a compliance report in this regard.

