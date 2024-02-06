Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) The Assam government has spent more than Rs 5,823 lakh towards expenditure on air travel for the chief minister and other dignitaries since May 2021, the assembly was informed on Tuesday.

General Administration Department Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, replying to a written question by Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had not availed air travel facility for personal or party-related activities on government expenditure.

Dass said a total of Rs 5,823.07 lakh has been spent on charges for air travel of the chief minister, other ministers and dignitaries from May 10, 2021, till January 30, 2024.

The CM has not availed air travel on government expenditure for personal work, work not related to his official duty or the political party he represents, the minister added.

