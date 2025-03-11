New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): There is no proposal under consideration to create a new police district for Uri in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.

Rai was responding to a question by the MP from Baramulla, Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Rai said in the House that the Lakshadweep Administration has granted permission to the local accommodation boards in all islands to consider requests from contract employees for allotment of quarters, subject to availability, after allotting to the eligible regular employees as per the prevailing rules.

The Minister said that the allotment is made on payment of three times the licence fee, which is similar to the licence fee applicable to the Government employees in case of allotment of higher category of accommodation.

As per the extant guidelines, whenever eligible employees apply for the quarters or for any other administrative reason, it becomes necessary that the occupant shall vacate the quarter within one month of receiving notice.

The contract employees are required to provide an undertaking in this regard before the allotment is made. The seniority list of eligible applicants is published before considering allotment, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by the Union Home Minister of State.

The bill aims to modernise and consolidate India's immigration laws. He presented the bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union MoS Nityanand Rai said, "On behalf of Amit Shah, I propose that the requirement of passport or travel document be settled in respect of persons entering and exiting India, certain powers be granted to the Central Government and to regulate matters related to foreigners including requirement of visa and registration and permission be given to establish a bill dealing with matters connected or incidental to them."

Congress MP Manish Tewari from Chandigarh opposed the bill, claiming that it violates the "multiple fundamental rights" enshrined in the Constitution of India. (ANI)

