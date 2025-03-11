Shahjahanpur, March 11: In a bid to maintain peace and ensure the safety of religious places during the upcoming Holi celebrations, the district administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a unique precautionary step with over 60 mosques in the region been covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the famous 'Joota Maar Holi,' a colourful and chaotic event known for its exuberant processions and exuberant revelry.

The decision comes after extensive discussions with religious leaders and local authorities, aimed at preventing the mosques from being smeared with colours or, in some cases, shoes during the festivities.

Shahjahanpur is home to one of the most distinctive Holi traditions, where people engage in a playful 'Joota Maar Holi' during a procession that spans approximately 10 kilometres. The festivities attract thousands of participants, often leading to uncontrolled chaos, making the precautionary measures necessary.

To prevent damage to the mosques and ensure the smooth flow of the celebrations, the district administration, with the support of local religious leaders, decided to cover mosques and other religious structures with tarpaulin.

This is intended to keep them protected from the shoe hitting, colour splashes and potential disruptions associated with the event. Authorities have also planned for additional security measures, including surveillance and monitoring by police personnel in military uniforms, as well as the use of drones to keep a watchful eye on religious places during the celebrations.

While the Muslim community in Shahjahanpur has expressed their support for these protective measures, they have emphasised that the covering of mosques is in everyone’s best interest. By ensuring that no colour falls on their religious places, the atmosphere will remain undisturbed, allowing everyone to enjoy the festivities peacefully. The initiative has been broadly accepted, and religious leaders have voiced their approval after attending peace committee meetings with local officials.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S. reassured the public, stating, "We have covered the mosques and are deploying special security around all religious structures. We are monitoring them with both videography and drone surveillance to ensure safety. The peace committee has given its approval, and the cooperation from the minority community is commendable."

The district administration is hopeful that the celebrations will proceed without incident, maintaining the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb—the spirit of communal harmony—for which the city is known.

