New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Union Finance Ministry has informed the Delhi High Court that it currently has no plans to introduce a Rs 50 coin, attributing the decision to widespread public preference for currency notes over heavier coins such as Rs 10 and Rs 20.

In its affidavit filed on Tuesday, the Ministry cited findings from a 2022 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey, which revealed that users often avoid coins due to their weight, size, and lack of distinctiveness, factors that make banknotes more practical for daily use.

The Ministry explained that coin issuance depends on public acceptance, usage patterns, and economic considerations, and as of now, a Rs 50 coin is not under consideration.

This submission responded to a petition by advocate Rohit Dandriyal, who urged the government and the RBI to introduce a Rs 50 coin to enhance accessibility for visually impaired citizens. Dandriyal highlighted that Rs 50 notes currently lack tactile features, unlike other denominations, making them difficult to identify and use.

The matter was heard by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal. The court granted the petitioner time to review the affidavit and respond, setting the next hearing for September 17.

The government acknowledged that most denominations incorporate accessibility elements like intaglio printing and varied sizes. However, it admitted that Rs 50 notes lack such tactile markers. Additionally, simultaneous circulation of both old and new Mahatma Gandhi Series notes may contribute to confusion for those with partial vision.

To address accessibility, the RBI launched the MANI app (Mobile Aided Note Identifier) in 2020 to help visually impaired users recognise note denominations through audio assistance. In 2019, a redesigned coin series was introduced, including Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20, but did not include a Rs 50 coin.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre and the RBI to examine the design and accessibility of currency in light of the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals. (ANI)

