Jaipur, July 9: An Indian Air Force fighter jet 'Jaguar' crashed in Bhanuda village under the Rajaldesar police station area of Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, reportedly claiming two lives. Churu SP Jai Yadav confirmed the crash and said police teams have been dispatched to the site. "Severely mutilated body parts have been recovered near the wreckage," he said.

A massive crater has formed at the crash site, and aircraft debris is scattered across the area. Eyewitnesses from the village said the aircraft was seen falling from the sky in flames and crashed in a field near Charanan Mohalla on Sikrali Road. Burning parts of the jet were found scattered within a 200-foot radius. Villagers from Bhanuda and nearby areas rushed to the site. IAF Plane Crash: 2 Pilots Killed After Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes During Routine Training Mission Near Churu in Rajasthan, Indian Air Force Mourns Loss of Lives.

Locals suspect one or two personnel may have been aboard the jet at the time of the crash. Human remains and aircraft debris are spread widely across the impact zone. Further details are awaited from the Indian Air Force. Villagers said that a plane all in flame was seen falling from the sky in Beed near Charanan Mohalla on Sikrali Road. Soon after, burning pieces of the plane were seen scattered at various places in an area of ​​about 200 feet. IAF Plane Crash: Jaguar Fighter Jet of Indian Air Force Crashes Near Churu in Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

"Villagers from not only Bhanuda but also from nearby villages have reached the spot," said locals, adding that a fighter plane caught the attention while it was coming down, burning. This is the third Jaguar fighter jet crash this year. Earlier, a Jaguar crashed in Haryana's Panchkula on March 7, and another near Jamnagar in Gujarat on April 2. The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground-attack fighter-bomber, available in single and twin-seat variants. Despite its vintage status, these planes are widely used by the IAF and have been heavily upgraded over the years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).