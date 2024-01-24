Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) No proposal to form new districts in Rajasthan is under the consideration of the state government, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena informed the House on Wednesday.

The minister's statement came in response to a supplementary question asked by a member during the Question Hour.

Meena said the high-level committee formed regarding the formation of districts has been abolished and no proposal is yet under the consideration for creating new districts.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Harish Chandra Meena, he said the previous chief minister had announced the formation of three new districts -- Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City-- on October 6, 2023.

The in-principle approval in this regard was given through the cabinet order of October 7, 2023 and after determining the jurisdiction of these districts, the high-level committee (district formation) was directed to provide recommendations to the state government, the minister said.

However, the recommendation by the high-level committee in this regard was not received, therefore the notification about the formation of these districts has not been issued, he said.

The revenue minister said decisions on the formation and demarcation of the three districts would be taken only after discussions at a high level.

Under the order of the Revenue Department dated December 18, 2023, this high-level committee (district formation) has been abolished, he stated.

