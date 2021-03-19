Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, BJP state unit chief CR Paatil on Friday asked party workers and elected representatives to not organise functions or events.

Incidentally, local bodies polls were held recently in which the ruling party got a massive mandate, and the appeal comes as there are chances of celebratory events in connection with those newly-elected taking oath of office.

Paatil asked these newly-elected members not to gather supporters during oath-taking, and he said all must strictly adhere to norms laid down by the government in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, a BJP release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)