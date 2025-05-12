New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) There was no reference to trade in talks between top leaders of India and the US during the India-Pakistan military conflict, government sources said on Monday after US President Donald Trump claimed he pressured New Delhi and Islamabad to stop hostilities by threatening to cut trade with both countries.

US Vice President JD Vance spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 but there was no reference to trade in the conversation, the sources said.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech on Operation Sindoor: Highlights From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's First Address to Nation on India-Pakistan Tensions.

"After Operation Sindoor commenced, Vice President Vance spoke to the prime minister on May 9," a source said.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 8 and May 10 and to NSA Ajit Doval on May 10. There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions," they said.

Also Read | India, Pakistan DGMOs Discuss Issues Related to Stoppage of Firing, Military Action; to Consider Measures for Troop Reduction.

The source-based clarification came after Trump on Monday said he forced the two countries to stop the hostilities by using the trade card.

"I said, 'Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it. Let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade'," Trump said at a press conference in the White House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)