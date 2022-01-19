New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that even though the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent with a decrease in the number of infections as well, the COVID norms in the city will not be relaxed as the positivity rate is still not "low enough".

While addressing media persons, Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent and the total number of cases in Delhi has also decreased. However, the positivity rate is not low enough that we can relax the COVID restrictions."

According to the health minister, Delhi is likely to record 13,000 new COVID-19 cases today with a positivity rate of 24 per cent.

"Today, a positivity rate24 of per cent is likely to be reported along with around 13,000 fresh infections. There is not much occupancy in hospitals and beds are also vacant. We are doing more testing in Delhi," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday continued to report a dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with 11,684 fresh infections.

The positivity rate for the day also declined to 22.47 per cent. As per yesterday's COVID-19 bulletin, there are 78,112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which, 63,432 are currently in home isolation. (ANI)

