New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Refuting reports of a rift in the Karnataka Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said no chief ministerial face will be announced for 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said he does not have any differences with anyone in the party.

"I do not have any rift with anyone, except political differences with BJP and the Janata Dal (S)," Shivakumar told ANI when asked if he has any differences with Siddaramaiah

"There is no problem in Karnataka (Congress) and there will be only one thing that will be a collective leadership. No chief ministerial face will be announced," he added.

From the last one month, several leaders from the Congress party initiated discussions over the chief ministerial candidates for the next assembly polls to be held in 2023.

This came after Siddaramaiah started a campaign in coastal areas and promised them benefits when he would become the Chief Minister of the state.

Later, a loyalist of Siddaramaiah, Zameer Ahmed made a statement demanding Siddaramaiah for the post of Chief Ministerial candidate for 2023 polls. Following his suit, many other political leaders favoured his demand.

Furthermore, a plethora of reactions came from the followers and loyalists of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Congress president met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of trouble in Karnataka BJP. There will be a change of leadership. We had to plan our stand. A lot of people are trying to approach us and a lot of issues are there, we discussed on that issues including phone tapping," said Shivakumar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah told ANI that there is no conflict between him and Shivakumar. (ANI)

