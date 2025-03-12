Shimla, March 12 (PTI) There will be no sitting of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha on March 15 (Saturday), while the budget for 2025-26 will be presented by the chief minister on March 17 at 11:00 am instead of 2:00 pm, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania told mediapersons after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

He said that the proposal regarding not holding the sitting on March 15 and the presentation of the budget at 11:00 am instead of 2:00 pm was brought forward by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan and the opposition agreed to it.

He added that these minor changes in the tentative calendar had been made on the recommendation of the Business Advisory Committee, and the issue of extending the session did not come up for discussion.

Replying to queries, he said that the Governor had sent a letter expressing displeasure over the reporting of his address by some newspapers, and notices had been issued to three newspapers, asking them to respond within three days.

