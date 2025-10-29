Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday dismissed allegations by the Opposition over alleged dilution of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, asserting that "no tampering or amendment has been made, and no change is possible without the approval of the State Assembly".

Speaking to the media and later to ANI in Shimla, Negi said, "Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur seems disturbed because his name has reportedly been dropped from the list of BJP's probable Chief Ministerial candidates. This is why he is making baseless and unbalanced statements. There has been no tampering with Section 118, and without the Assembly's approval, no amendment can be made."

Negi clarified that the only amendment brought earlier in the Assembly pertained to religious institutions, enabling them to sell land up to 150 bighas for religious purposes, provided due permission.

"That was the only amendment made in the Bill, and at that time, the Opposition had raised no objections; they even supported it. The Opposition is now spreading misinformation to mislead the public," he said.

On the issue of relief and rehabilitation following the recent monsoon disaster, Negi said the state government has ensured that no individual remains homeless.

"The government has arranged shelter for everyone whose houses were fully or partially damaged during the rains and calamity. Many are staying in rented houses and are being given Rs 5,000 per month as rental assistance," the minister said.

Negi informed that over 1,800 houses were destroyed, while 8,000 suffered partial damage. To address the losses, the government launched the Special Relief Package 2023, now being implemented across the state.

"Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will distribute the first instalment of Rs 4 lakh each to affected families during the special relief distribution events in Mandi and Kullu on November 1," he announced.

Responding to allegations over encroachments on forest land, Negi said, "There is no law allowing anyone exemption for forest land encroachments. The Opposition is making false claims."

On the Opposition's criticism regarding apple produce being kept along roadsides, Negi said that this year's HPMC procurement has reached a record high.

"The Opposition is reacting late. This year, HPMC purchased over one lakh metric tonnes of apples, compared to just 40,000 metric tonnes last year. Due to road blockages, apples were temporarily stored roadside, but not thrown into drains like before," he said.

He added that committees under SDMs had been formed to identify and dispose of fully spoiled apples, while those suitable for juice production were utilised by the state for that purpose.

Detailing the relief measures, Negi said the state's special package far surpasses the Centre's.

"The Centre's aid is merely ₹1.3 lakh for a house, ₹20,000 for belongings, and barely ₹5,000 for partial damage. Himachal's package offers ₹7 lakh for partially damaged houses, ₹1 lakh for personal losses, ₹70,000 for belongings, and ₹50,000 for tenants," he said.

He further added that compensation for animal loss in Himachal is ₹50,000 for large animals and ₹9,000 for small livestock, compared to the Centre's ₹33,000 and ₹3,000, respectively. For polyhouses, the state has introduced compensation of ₹25,000 and ₹10,000 per bigha for land loss and ₹4,000 per bigha for crop loss.

"The total losses in Himachal Pradesh exceed ₹5,500 crore, while the Centre has so far sanctioned only ₹1,500 crore. Even that amount hasn't been released yet," Negi alleged.

"We plan to release funds in instalments so that people can rebuild their houses effectively. The first instalment of ₹4 lakh will be released under the Special Relief Package in early November," he said.

During the apple season, Negi said, despite heavy rains damaging the crop, the total produce had crossed 3.5 crore boxes, with a significant rise in HPMC's procurement under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

He also accused the Centre of deliberately financially weakening the Himachal Pradesh government, saying, "First, they tried to topple our government politically and failed. Now, they are trying to weaken us financially by withholding GST compensation, revenue deficit grants, and disaster relief funds. The BJP wants to destabilise the state government in every way possible," he said.

Negi, with a sharp remark, said, "For 20 years, the so-called 'double-engine' government did nothing for Himachal. Now they are exposed before the people. The public is watching everything." (ANI)

