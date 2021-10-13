New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it will not issue any temporary licence for the storage and sale of firecrackers this festival season.

The development comes after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on September 28 had imposed a “complete ban” on sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2022 in the national capital.

The order has been issued keeping in view the possibility of another surge of COVID-19 in the city, severe Air Quality Index level which can aggravate chronic health conditions of citizens of Delhi and various orders of Supreme Court of India and National Green Tribunal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) Guriqbal Singh Sindhu said, "For ensuring compliance of DPCC's order in letter and spirit, Delhi Police is not issuing any temporary licence for the storage and sale of firecrackers this festive season."

"Permanent firecracker licenses have already been suspended and license holders have been advised not to sell any kind of firecracker till January 1, 2022," he said.

The officer said all the field functionaries have also been directed to ensure prohibition on sale and bursting of firecrackers.

He further added that appropriate legal action would entail in case any violation of the statutory order is observed till January 1 next year.

The police has urged Delhiites to comply with the directions of the court in the larger interest of the people of Delhi.

