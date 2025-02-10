Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) "You did not distribute the properties in the right manner, nobody in the company is giving respect to me," K Kirti Teja told his 86-year-old industrialist grandfather before stabbing him mercilessly to death, during an argument over property distribution here.

V C Janardhan Rao, who was the chairman & managing director of the city-based Veljan Group of Industries, was "attacked" with a knife by his grandson Teja, inflicting multiple stab wounds, on February 6 night at his residence in Begumpet here, resulting in his death on the spot, police had said.

The city police are now planning to seek custody of Teja, who was subsequently arrested on February 8 and remanded to judicial custody.

"As part of further investigation, we are planning to file a custody petition shortly," a senior police official told PTI on Monday.

The 29-year-old accused also stabbed his mother, who also resides at Rao's house when she tried to intervene. She sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Teja, son of Rao's daughter, who stays separately, went to his grandfather's house on February 6. He picked up an argument with Rao regarding property distribution.

As per the complaint, Teja took out a knife and stabbed Rao and while stabbing, he said, "You did not distribute the properties in the right manner, nobody in the company is giving respect to me, give me my money."

Based on a complaint, a case of murder and attempt to murder was registered against the accused and he was arrested, police added. Further investigation is on.

When asked about reports that the victim was allegedly stabbed more than 70 times, the official said that there were multiple stab wounds and that the exact number would be confirmed based on the post-mortem examination (PME) report.

The watchman noticed Teja carrying a bag with him while entering the house and it is suspected he had brought the knife in that bag, the official said.

Asked if the accused is a drug addict, the official said so far no such evidence was found, however his biological fluids were collected and sent to FSL for analysis.

Police, citing preliminary investigations, said property dispute was one of the reasons behind the murder and an in-depth investigation has to be carried out from all angles.

The accused had returned to Hyderabad in 2018 from the US after completing his master's degree, police said.

Established in 1965, Veljan has expertise in providing complete solutions for various applications, including shipbuilding, energy, mobile, and industrial segments, according to the company's website.

