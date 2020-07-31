Noida (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the infection tally in the district to 5,203, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 796, up from 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 66 coronavirus patients got discharged after treatment since Thursday and the total number of recoveries reached 4,365, the highest for any district in the state, data showed.

The district has so far recorded 42 deaths linked to COVID-19 with a mortality rate of 0.80 per cent among positive patients, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients in the district has dropped slightly to 83.89 per cent from 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (796) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases, while adjoining Ghaziabad (759) moved to the 11th position on Friday with 102 recoveries.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (4,281) followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,821), Varanasi (1,699), Bareilly (1,477), Allahabad (1,425), Gorakhpur (1,155), Jhansi (1,024), Jaunpur (948) and Ballia (934), according to the data.

There were 34,968 active cases in Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,630 with 43 fatalities, as on Thursday. So far, 48,863 patients have recovered across the state, the data showed.

