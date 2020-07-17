Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Four people were arrested and owners of more than 2,200 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly violating the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, eight vehicles were impounded for similar violations in 24 hours till Wednesday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded over 3,800 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths linked to the disease, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the urban areas of which fall in the COVID-19 'Red Zone'.

"Two FIRs were registered on Friday and four people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 5,305 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,210 of them, while another eight were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 3,09,750 was collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

