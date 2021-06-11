Noida (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Rehabilitation of villagers whose land has been acquired for the first phase of the Noida International Airport is targeted to be completed by June 30, according to government officials involved in the project.

A total of 3,003 families are to be rehabilitated and resettled in Jewar Bangar, a township being developed for villagers whose land has been acquired, and so far, 600 of them have been moved there, the officials said.

“Monetary compensation has been paid to the families whose land has been acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Greenfield airport under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act, 2013,” project's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

“On Wednesday, Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh visited the six villages whose land has been acquired for the airport. The commissioner then instructed the officials to expedite the rehabilitation work and complete it by June 30,” Bhatia added.

However, according to people privy to the airport development project, some villagers are delaying their relocation due to financial constraints in building houses on the developed land plot provided to them by the government.

“This delay may stretch the target of completing the rehabilitation by a fortnight or so,” they said.

Bhatia, who is also the officer on special duty for the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), said villagers have been told to raise any of their grievances with the government officials and assured of their problems being resolved.

“The villagers whose land has been acquired have been given developed land plots with proper drainage, sewage systems, streets and street lights at Jewar Bangar. They have been given double the amount of their property as per evaluation to ease their relocation,” he said.

The Noida International Airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich International Airport AG, the selected concessionaire for the Rs 29,560 crore greenfield project at Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar near Delhi.

The first phase of the project will be spread over an area of 1,334 hectare and is expected to cost Rs 4,588 crore, according to officials.

