Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar inaugurated multiple projects aimed at enhancing policing and public service in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Prashant Kumar said, "Today, Pink Booths have been inaugurated at 26 locations under CSR initiatives, established by various social organisations with us as the main contributors. This will significantly aid community policing and enhance services. With real-time monitoring of incidents through cameras, police will be able to provide better services to the people."

During his visit to Noida, he was accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, MP Mahesh Sharma, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, and other officials.

The DGP inaugurated video walls at 26 locations, 10 Pink Booths, a green energy project at two police stations, and the construction of a police chowki and a multipurpose building at the police lines.

Emphasising the impact of these initiatives, he added, "This will help a lot in the matter of policing, good services will be provided to the people here by monitoring the incidents on real time basis through camera, our response time will also decrease, it will also affect our detection rate, along with this, a decision has also been made about better soft skill, better behaviour, the way people were trained in Kumbh, training will also be given here, listen to the whole story of the people who come to the police station and certify them."

Encouraging the use of technology, he urged the public to utilise the 'Bhashini App,' particularly for those unfamiliar with Hindi, to facilitate smoother communication and access to services.

He also discussed measures for equipping police with enhanced resources for high-rise buildings.

"There was a discussion about getting more equipment for multi-storey, its number will be increased. Looking at the high rise building here, this effort will be made. It was very good even before and more efforts are being made to make the policing better so that it becomes stronger,' he added. (ANI)

