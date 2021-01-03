Noida (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 14 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in 2016, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Sunday.

The order was issued on Saturday by a special judge for cases lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

The convict, Sohanlal, a resident of a village in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376, 354A and section 6 of the POCSO Act for raping the minor in 2016, a police spokesperson said.

"The court has sentenced the accused to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. His prison term would extend by a year if he does not pay the fine," the spokesperson said.

According to the official, so far five accused in similar cases have been convicted by court following effective arguments by the police since the 'Mission Shakti' campaign started here last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)