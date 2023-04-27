Noida, Apr 27 (PTI) The Noida Traffic Police will start from Friday a special 15-day campaign aimed at making vehicular movement smooth and easy near markets and in residential sectors, officials said on Thursday.

The campaign "Discipline on the road" will particularly focus on checking wrong-side driving, illegal parking of vehicles on roads, etc, a police spokesperson said.

Violators would be penalised and the fine would be increased on repeat offence, the official said, adding that vehicles flouting the normal could also get seized or towed away.

The campaign has been announced on directions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, the spokesperson said.

"Unauthorised parking of buses engaged by schools and private firms, trucks and cars, etc on various main roads, main markets and roads located inside the sector as well as wrong-side driving are major problems in smooth operation of traffic in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the police spokesperson said.

"In view of all this, as per the instructions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh, a 15-day special campaign 'Discipline on the Road-1' will be launched from April 28 with the aim of making the traffic system of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar smooth and smooth," the official said.

During this campaign, effective enforcement action will be ensured especially in cases of wrong side driving, no-parking, illegal parking, according to the police.

Erring vehicles would be towed away with the help of crane, the police said, adding that the divisional transport department and the roadways department have also been roped in for effective implementation of the plan.

"With the aim of making the campaign successful and more effective, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav held a meeting with assistant commissioners of police, all traffic inspectors and traffic sub-inspectors who were thoroughly briefed about the initiative," the spokesperson said.

