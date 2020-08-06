Noida (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy died after he allegedly drowned in the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, police said.

Ashu had gone to the river for a bath along with his two friends from Chhajarsi Colony in Sector 63, they said.

"Ashu's body has been pulled out of the river with the help of divers. The other two boys who were with him in the river are safe," an official from Phase 3 police station said.

Further proceedings are being carried out, the official said.

Earlier on July 26, a 14-year-old boy from Haibatpur village in Greater Noida had drowned in Hindon and his body was fished out the next day, according to police.

Hindon, a tributary of the Yamuna river, flows between Delhi and Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh and passes through Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The water level in the river has risen due to intermittent spells of rain in the Delhi-NCR region.

