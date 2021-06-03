Noida/Ghaziabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Three people succumbed to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar while there was no new death linked to the infection in adjoining Ghaziabad, official data showed on Thursday.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 453 while it stood at 446 in Ghaziabad, according to the Uttar Pradesh Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar also recorded 40 new cases that pushed its tally to 62,542. The district has 730 active cases as of now, while 149 more patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad district's overall case tally surged to 55,173 with 25 new cases. It has 727 active cases currently even as 281 more patients recovered during the 24-hour period, as per the data.

The overall recoveries reached 61,359 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,000 in Ghaziabad.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.72 per cent and recovery rate at 98.10 per cent, while the figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.80 per cent and 97.87 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 25,546 from 28,694 on Wednesday, while the death toll surged to 20,895 on Thursday, the data showed.

