Shimla, Mar 24 (PTI) Heated exchanges between the treasury and the opposition benches were witnessed in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday over the termination of outsourced employees in the Jal Shakti department.

Replying to a question on the number of outsourced employees in the department terminated by the government, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said 950 and 450 people were recruited in the Jal Shakti department in the Dharampur and the Seraj assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by Elder Cousin in Morbi, Accused Arrested.

Irked by the reply, BJP's Randhir Sharma said the answer given by the minister was political and asked what alternate arrangements have been made to keep the work going.

Agnihotri alleged that the previous BJP government played politics in the Jal Shakti department and tenders for making recruitment on outsourced basis were floated by the executive engineer of Sarkaghat to recruit the party's favourites.

Also Read | #WATCH | Youth Congress Workers Today Held a Protest at the Bagepalli Toll Plaza in the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Replying to original question, Agnihotri said no employee has been terminated by the department but 559 outsourced workers were removed between December 15, 2022 and February 21, 2023 as the contract of the outsourcing agency had expired and no fresh appointment has been made so far.

In reply to another question by BJP member Hansraj, the minister said a Detailed Project Report of Rs 1,618 crore has been sent to the Union government for construction of the Bhanori-Pangi-Killar ropeway and Rs 3.40 crore was spent on preparation of the DPR.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi informed Kuldeep Singh Rathore of the Congress that 70,008 fruit growers are being given subsidies. During the past three years, subsidies amounting to Rs 176.70 crore were given to 40,623 horticulturists and release of the subsidy of 29,385 fruit growers amounting to Rs 145.42 crore is pending. All cases would be disposed by the end of the year, he said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh informed Congress member Chandershekhar that online attendance of MNREGA beneficiaries was being marked on directions of the Union government.

Responding to a question on setting up of an Indian Institute of Baudh Darshan (IIBD) in Spiti in Lahaul and Spiti district, the deputy chief minister said no sanction has been received for the project from the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)