Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Normal life was thrown out of gear across Rajasthan as heavy rainfall pounded the state for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

The downpour left several areas in Jaipur, Churu, Pali, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh inundated, they said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum rainfall was recorded in Bijolia in Bhilwara, followed by Bhainsrorgarh in Chittorgarh, Makrana in Nagaur, Niwai in Tonk, Mandana in Kota, and Sambhar in Jaipur.

In Bundi, the Meja river overflowed, cutting off connectivity to multiple villages, while in Jodhpur, train services were impacted due to submerged railway tracks.

Severe waterlogging was reported from Jaipur as water entered homes in several localities. Major traffic snarls were reported across the city, and vehicles on Tonk Road remained stuck for more than an hour.

The weather department has issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings for some areas of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions on Wednesday.

